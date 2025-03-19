“I’ll forever blame myself” - Rodtang admits he’ll feel bad if Takeru retires after their ONE 172 showdown

Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon admits that it is going to be bittersweet if he defeats Japanese counterpart Takeru Segawa in their scheduled showdown this week and then the latter decides to retire after.

The two martial arts action are featured in a long-awaited flyweight kickboxing showdown at ONE 172 on March 23. It will be the headlining match at the event happening at the famed Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

Takeru, a former multi-division K-1 champion, has not categorically said that it will be the last fight of his illustrious career, but he did mention in previous instances that he wants to cap his successful kickboxing run by facing 'The Iron Man' and beating him.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Rodtang shared his thoughts on his upcoming marquee battle with 'The Natural Born Krusher,' including the possibility that he will be the last opponent of the Yonago City native,

The Jitmuangnon Gym standout said:

“If I were really going to be the last one who fights Takeru and he’ll retire, I’ll forever blame myself and never forgive myself. [Beating] him painfully in his last match would not be nice. I’ll let him live on in this industry, trying to find victory, before he quits it himself.”

Takeru has made it clear that among the reasons that he joined ONE Championship in 2023 was to be able to battle Rodtang. They were initially penciled in to touch gloves in January last year, also in Japan, but the Thai fighter had to withdraw because of a hand injury.

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang marks the second straight year that the promotion is playing in the "Land of the Rising Sun." It is available live on pay-per-view via watch.onefc.com.

Rodtang says his kickboxing game is also to contend with

Kickboxing may not be the traditional lane of Rodtang Jitmuangnon, but he believes his game in it is to contend with, and he is out to showcase it again at ONE 172 against kickboxing legend Takeru Segawa.

The former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion shared this in an interview with ONE Championship, highlighting how kickboxing is actually up his alley.

He said:

"Takeru has more experience in kickboxing than me, but I have competed in many kickboxing matches. And kickboxing suits my style better because I don't like to use elbows or knees. I like to use punches and kicks."

ONE 172 will be the fourth kickboxing match of the Phattalung native under ONE Championship, and he is out to keep his record unblemished.

