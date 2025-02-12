“I’ll just leave it up to ONE Championship” - Prajanchai not interested in calling out potential challengers 

Reigning ONE strawweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai is in no rush to name his next challenger.

Fresh off a successful defense of his Muay Thai crown vs Ellis Badr Barboza at ONE Fight Night 28 last weekend, the two-sport king made it clear that he's willing to face whoever the promotion decides to put in front of him.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Prajanchai cleverly refused to name any potential challenger to avoid being misinterpreted. When asked about whether he's interested in facing Aliff, he responded:

Trending

"Well, I wouldn't want to say that I want to fight him because it will look like I'm calling him out. So I'll just leave it up to ONE Championship."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Watch the full interview here:

Rather than chase specific fights, the striking wizard trusts the promotion to send worthy challengers his way, and with the wealth of hungry upstarts in his division, there's no shortage of contenders lining up.

ONE Fight Night 28: Prajanchai believes kickboxing bout with familiar foe Jonathan di Bella will be his next challenge

Although Prajanchai doesn't have any preferences in Muay Thai, he does have one name in mind for kickboxing - former ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella.

In the post-event press conference at ONE Fight Night 28, Prajanchai said:

"Well, I don't have any names in mind right now in terms of Muay Thai, but in kickboxing, I would like to face Jonathan Di Bella."

In June 2024, at ONE Friday Fights 68, the PK Saenchai Muaythaigym affiliate narrowly edged out Di Bella to claim the kickboxing gold.

Their first meeting was a show of high-level striking prowess from both parties.

Despite the match going in his favor, it seems the Thai isn't satisfied with such a close outcome and is interested in a rematch to settle the debate once and for all.

Jonathan Di Bella is scheduled to return to action in a ONE interim strawweight kickboxing tiff against Sam-A Gaiyanghadao at ONE 172 inside the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on Sunday, March 23.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.