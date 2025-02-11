Two-sport king Prajanchai says he has more to prove "to be at the top" of the Muay Thai realm: "I'm still not the best"

Two-sport strawweight world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai has all the right to claim he's the best fighter in Muay Thai today, especially after an outstanding performance against Ellis Badr Barboza last Feb. 7 at ONE Fight Night 28.

Prajanchai channeled his inner doctor to surgical beat the British contender via a fourth-round TKO finish to retain his 26-pound golden belt.

However, in his post-fight interview with the South China Morning Post, the Thai superstar believes that he still needs to constantly sharpen his skills and achieve more accolades to even think about being the best, as he stated:

"I'm still not the best. I think there's a lot that I need to work on to be at the top because I feel in Muay Thai, there are no limitations."

Watch Prajanchai's full interview here:

Because of this flawless performance, Prajanchai was rewarded by ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodotong with a $100,000 bonus - double the usual bonus he hands out to top performers on major fight cards.

Prajanchai shares his plan with the $100,000 bonus he received at ONE Fight Night 28

The $100,000 bonus he secured from the ONE head honcho will significantly boost Prajanchai's life, and he'll make sure that it would be put to good use.

In his interview with the Bangkok Post's Nick Atkin, the 30-year-old fighter who proudly represents the PK Saenchai Muaythaigym shared his plan with this money, as he stated:

"I was surprised, of course. Part of it will go to my savings and part of it will go to my kids. I just want to make sure that my family will not suffer in the future."

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action from the exciting ONE Fight Night 28 card via the free event replay.

