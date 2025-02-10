“My family will not suffer in the future” - Prajanchai on what he’ll do with life-altering $100,000 bonus at ONE Fight Night 28

Double ONE world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai is very grateful for the unexpected windfall he received in his title match last week. He said it is something that will go a long way in providing for the needs of his family.

The strawweight Muay Thai world champion successfully defended his championship belt at ONE Fight Night 28 on Feb. 8 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. He defeated British challenger Ellis Badr Barboza by TKO (doctor stoppage) in the fourth round.

The dominant victory earned him a hefty $100,000 performance bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong. It was double the usual incentive given to excellent performances by fighters in the promotion.

Speaking to combat sports journalist Nick Atkin of the Bangkok Post following his huge victory at ONE Fight Night 28, Prajanchai shared what the performance bonus meant to him and his family, saying:

"I was surprised, of course. Part of it will go to my savings and part of it will go to my kids. I just want to make sure that my family will not suffer in the future."

Watch the interview below:

At ONE Fight Night 28, Prajanchai was clinical in tearing down Barboza with impeccable striking throughout. It all came to a head in the fourth round when the Thai superstar opened a nasty cut above his opponent's left eyelid.

After being brought to the attention of the referee, the contest was paused to look at the damage on the English fighter. No sooner the ringside doctors ruled that Barboza could no longer continue, and the fight waved off in favor of the reigning champion.

The win was the 344th in the career of Prajanchai, and seventh in eight matches in ONE Championship.

The full replay of ONE Fight Night 28 is available on demand for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Latest performance bonus third for Prajanchai

The performance bonus that Prajanchai PK Saenchai received at ONE Fight Night 28 was his third in the promotion, but first for $100,000.

The 30-year-old PK Saenchai Muaythaigym standout earned $50,000 bonuses in two previous occasions. The first was for his second-round KO of former strawweight Muay Thai king Sam-A Gaiyanghadao for the interim belt at ONE Friday Fights 22 in June 2023.

He then received another incentive for the first-round KO of Joseph Lasiri in December 2023 to unify the strawweight Muay Thai championship belts.

Apart from Prajanchai, also receiving an incentive for $50,000 at ONE Fight Night 28 was Zhang Lipeng of China for his first-round TKO of Japanese Hiroyuki Tetsuka in their catchweight (178.5 pounds) MMA clash.

Performance bonuses are given to fighters who impressed with their performances through exciting action, incredible warriors spirit, amazing skills and phenomenal finishes.

