“I’ll just stand there and swing” - Liam Harrison guarantees slugfest with Soe Lin Oo won’t reach the judges’ scorecards

This coming May, at ONE 173: Denver, UK veteran Liam Harrison has no interest in playing it safe. He wants to give people what they want - and that's a proper scrap.

Ad

Set to face Soe Lin Oo, one of Myanmar's most iconic Muay Thai fighters, Harrison is leaning all the way into a chaotic encounter. With his grit, forward pressure, and ability to take a shot, Soe Lin Oo is the type of fighter who brings out the brawler in anyone. And for Harrison, that's what makes this matchup interesting.

Speaking with South China Morning Post, Liam Harrison talked about how he thinks the night will go:

Ad

Trending

"So yeah, it’s going to be a tough fight. I think I’ve got the skills to beat him comfortably on points, but no one wants to see that. So I’m going to give the fans what they want - I’ll just stand there and I’ll just swing with him if he wants, because that’s what people want to see."

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Watch the full interview below:

Ad

“Real hard man” - Liam Harrison honored to face formidable foe Soe Lin Oo in his return from retirement

After briefly stepping away from the sport, Liam Harrison is returning with nothing to prove and no need to play the long game. He has two fights left on his ONE Championship contract, and he's made it clear that he wants to go out literally swinging - and Soe Lin Oo will make that possible.

Ad

"And that's what I'll probably enjoy doing too as well, to be fair. I'm just looking forward to it. Real tough fight, tough challenge, real hard man, and I'm looking forward just getting back in Denver and getting back in the cage and putting the 4-oz gloves back on."

ONE 173: Denver is set to take place on May 2, 2025, at the Ball Arena in Denver. Tickets are available here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Charlene Nepomuceno Charlene is a MMA writer with 5 years of experience writing content in various formats. She inadvertently fell into the rabbit hole of MMA after she (begrudgingly) joined her friend for a class and ended up enjoying it far beyond her expectations. She has a Bachelor's degree in Psychology and once dreamed of becoming a sports doctor before she found her true calling in writing.



She has ghostwritten for various health, fitness, and martial arts businesses. Despite the busyness of her day-to-day, she occasionally finds the time to practice Boxing and Muay Thai at home with her coach/husband and their many cats as their rapt audience.



She has organized a few local MMA events and aspires to establish her own little gym someday.



Outside of work, Charlene enjoys books, video games, and anime. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.