“Real hard man” - Liam Harrison honored to face formidable foe Soe Lin Oo in his return from retirement

Liam Harrison simply can't resist the allure of fighting on the global stage and delighted fans when he took a U-turn on his earlier decision to retire.

The legend of 'Hitman' will resume in the home of martial arts' return to 'The Mile High City' inside the Ball Arena for ONE 173: Denver on August 1.

The 39-year-old legend couldn't be any happier that his upcoming opponent shares the same feverish drive for a bloodbath.

Harrison detailed how delighted he is to share the Circle with Soe Lin Oo in a recent interview with the South China Morning Post:

"And that's what I'll probably enjoy doing too as well, to be fair. I'm just looking forward to it. Real tough fight, tough challenge, real hard man, and I'm looking forward just getting back in Denver and getting back in the cage and putting the 4-oz gloves back on."

Entertainment is indeed in Liam Harrison's DNA. Win or lose, the British fan-favorite delivers hair-raising feats of destruction, and his thirst for violence will indeed be quenched when he faces off against a fellow berserker like Soe Lin Oo at ONE 173: Denver.

Watch the full interview:

Liam Harrison vows to return to his roots at ONE 173

Liam Harrison is a modern-day gunslinger who attacks first and asks questions later as soon as the bell rings. Admittedly, the British icon's penchant for figuring in all-out brawls has been his downfall sometimes.

While Harrison will push the pedal to the metal against Soe Lin Oo, he promised to be mindful and not give in to his primal tendencies too much. 'Hitman' told SCMP:

"I'm just gonna fight my style, I'm going to do hard punches, hard leg kicks. I might have to be smart in the late stages of that fight, and I might have to get on my bike a bit, and I might have to use my IQ a little bit, which gets overlooked."

