“I’m just gonna fight my style” - Liam Harrison vows to display vintage ‘Hitman’ in slugfest with Soe Lin Oo

British striking legend Liam Harrison will live and die by the sword, even against a formidable adversary like Soe Lin Oo.

'Hitman' vowed to stick to his gunslinging ways when he takes on the dangerous Burmese berserker at ONE 173: Denver at 'The Mile High City's' Ball Arena on Aug. 2.

Soe Lin Oo has endeared fans for his devil-may-care attitude when it comes to fighting. The ultra-aggresive lethwei always brings chaos and hits like a truck while also possessing an insane ability to absorb punishment.

Being the high-IQ fighter that he's always been, Liam Harrison knows the best point of action will be not to match the 33-year-old's pace.

Then again, the British icon has never backed away from a slugfest and doesn't plan on doing so anytime soon. Harrison shared in an interview with the South China Morning Post:

"You know what, I’m just gonna fight my style, I’m going to do hard punches, hard leg kicks. I might have to be smart in the late stages of that fight, and I might have to get on my bike a bit, and I might have to use my IQ a little bit, which gets overlooked."

Liam Harrison confident he can crack Soe Lin Oo's legendary chin

Soe Lin Oo is indeed tough as nails, considering even Seksan Or Kwanmuang or interim bantamweight Muay Thai kingpin Nabil Anane couldn't finish him off.

Despite the Burmese slugger's godly durability, Liam Harrison is confident he can be the first fighter in ONE to send 'Man of Steel' to the shadow realm.

'Hitman' said in the same interview:

"I want to do what I enjoy doing, and I want it to be fan-friendly, and I do want to try to be the first person to knock him out. It’s like a challenge to me. I don’t want to get in there and just try to win on points. I will go for it. So it’ll be exciting either way. Whoever wins, it’ll be exciting for the fans, I believe."

Watch the SCMP interview in its entirety:

