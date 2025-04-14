Liam Harrison says wife wants old-school 'Hitman' back: "Why the f*** don't you fight like you used to fight?"

British Muay Thai legend Liam Harrison has built his reputation on edge-of-your-seat firefights, but according to the Bad Company fighter, at least one person close to him wishes he'd return to a more technical approach that helped him during the initial days of his career.

The South China Morning Post caught up with the three-time Muay Thai world champion recently, and while talking about his ultra-aggressive ways during the interview, the 39-year-old touched on how his missus, Kate, prefers him to wind down on his style.

"My missus goes mental on me all the time, she always says 'Why the f*** don't you fight like you used to fight when you were younger? You were so technical and no one could beat you when you fight like that," Liam Harrison revealed. "And I'm like, no one wants to see that, you know what I mean?"

Perhaps things could have turned out differently for the striking wizard if he had taken another approach.

But truth be told, his trademark aggression has led to several highlight-reel knockouts and earned him multiple world championships in some of the biggest stadiums associated with the history of "The Art of Eight Limbs."

Watch the full interview here:

Liam Harrison ready to tango at ONE 173: Denver

One of the most beloved figures in the striking arts, 'Hitman' is months away from embarking on a new chapter of his career when he laces the four-ounce gloves for the seventh time in his career.

The British striker is preparing for his hotly-anticipated showdown against Myanmar's Soe Lin Oo at ONE 173: Denver. They collide in a bantamweight Muay Thai joust.

Liam Harrison looks to return to winning ways under the ONE spotlight and remind the world why he remains one of the most exciting talents within the combat sports realm. The question remains: Will we see his technical side that his wife admires or will the all-action warrior produce mayhem inside Ball Arena on Friday, August 1?

More fights for the promotion's return to North America will be announced in the coming weeks. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA.

