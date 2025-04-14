“Got a few little things” - British legend Liam Harrison loving the grind to expand his business ventures outside the ropes

Liam Harrison isn't just focused on his fighting career.

The British Muay Thai icon is steadily building a business empire that will extend well beyond his time in the ring.

In an interview with the South China Moring Post, Harrison revealed the multiple ventures that have taken his time outside of his storied fighting career:

"I've got my finger in all of the little pies and stuff as well. I've got the promotion, Hitman Fight League, I've got my seminars, I've got a website, I've got a few little things that I'm working on.”

These entrepreneurial pursuits represent an important part of Harrison's legacy as one of the central figures at the renowned Bad Company Gym in Leeds, England, where he has helped develop multiple world-class fighters.

The British legend, often credited as one of the key figures in popularizing Muay Thai in the Western world, has built a reputation that extends far beyond his multiple world championships across Muay Thai and kickboxing.

Despite his business interests, Harrison isn't finished with his competitive career and adamantly cut his retirement short after he lost to Thai legend Seksan at ONE 168: Denver in September 2024.

Harrison will face Burmese slugger Soe Lin Oo in a bantamweight Muay Thai clash at ONE 173: Denver on Aug. 1 at Ball Arena – the same venue where he previously announced his short-lived retirement.

Liam Harrison plans to knock Soe Lin Oo out at ONE 173

While building his business empire remains a priority, Liam Harrison is fully focused on making a statement in his comeback fight against the notoriously durable Soe Lin Oo.

In the same interview with the South China Morning Post, Harrison said:

"I want to do what I enjoy doing, and I want it to be fan-friendly, and I do want to try to be the first person to knock him out. It's like a challenge to me. I don't want to get in there and just try to win on points. I will go for it. So it'll be exciting either way. Whoever wins, it'll be exciting for the fans, I believe."

Check out Liam Harrison's entire interview below:

