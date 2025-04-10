“He could go” - Liam Harrison believes Masaaki Noiri has the power to knock out Superbon in inevitable unification battle

By now, Liam Harrison believes fans and pundits should know how foolish it is to count Masaaki Noiri out. 'Hitman' was admittedly among those who taught the Japanese superstar hand no chance against Tawanchai PK Saenchai at ONE 172 last month.

Much to everyone's surprise, Noiri shocked the world and knocked out the Thai striker in emphatic fashion to capture the interim featherweight kickboxing world championship.

Given the nuclear capabilities of Noiri's fists, Harrison thinks he's no longer the underdog in his world title unification bout with featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon.

While there's no official announcement yet, these two elite warriors are expected to collide to determine the one true king of the 155-pound kickboxing ranks.

Once they do, Harrison believes Noiri has more than just a puncher's chance to shock the world a second time. The British slugger told Nick Atkin of the Bangkok Post:

"You never know because Superbon has been knocked out a few times, haven’t he? So if Noiri catches him with a shot like he caught Tawanchai with, he could go."

Adding more intrigue to this showdown is Superbon's earlier knockout loss to Tawanchai. One thing's for sure, sparks will fly when Superbon and Masaaki Noiri finally share the ring.

Watch Liam Harrison's interview in its entirety:

Superbon says he's already preparing for inevitable war with Masaaki Noiri

Despite no official announcements being made, Superbon is the type to prepare for a storm early.

The reigning featherweight kickboxing world titleholder has already begun working with intensity at Superbon Training Camp to ensure 26 pounds of gold will stay in Thailand.

Superbon shared in his interview with Nick Atkin:

"I'm not really sure because I'm waiting for the offer from ONE Championship. But yeah, everyone said that it's going to happen like that, so I'm preparing myself already. Because preparing is better than not, so I have started training.”

