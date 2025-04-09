WATCH: Tawanchai, Superlek, Masaaki Noiri headline the most savage leg kicks in ONE Championship

Leg kicks may be among the most fundamental techniques in Muay Thai and kickboxing, but they are also among the most punishing — a fact that has been on display since ONE Championship fully embraced the striking arts in 2018.

Recently, the world's largest martial arts organization looked back on its rich history to put the spotlight on the athletes known for delivering the most brutal leg kicks on the global stage.

Check out the highlight reel posted by the promotion on YouTube below:

It came as no surprise that the list was topped by. Tawanchai PK Saenchai, Superlek Kiatmoo9, and Masaaki Noiri.

For Tawanchai, his jaw-dropping moment came during his defense of the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world championship against Jamal Yusupov at ONE Fight Night 7 in February 2023.

There, it only took 49 seconds for Tawanchai to retain his 26 pounds of gold as a power leg kick sent Yusupov limping in pain.

On the other hand, Superlek battered Japanese superstar Takeru Segawa's thigh with a torrent of leg licks for the majority of their ONE flyweight kickboxing world championship duel at ONE 165 in January 2024 before cruising to a unanimous decision victory.

Meanwhile, Noiri demonstrated his devastating striking prowess when he went toe-to-toe with Shakir Al-Tekreeti at ONE 170 this past January.

Right from the get-go, the Japanese dynamo targeted his opponent's legs with a barrage of low kicks. The damage mounted swiftly, dropping Al-Tekreeti for the eight-count.

In the second round, Noiri immediately resumed his leg assault to cruise to an emphatic stoppage win.

ONE Championship's next event puts spotlight on striking arts again

The striking arts will once again take center stage when ONE Championship returns to U.S. primetime on May 2 with ONE Fight Night 31.

The aforementioned live event will be headlined by a flyweight Muay Thai rematch pitting No. 3-ranked divisional contender Kongthoranee Sor Sommai against former longtime ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama.

ONE Fight Night 31 will be beamed from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, with a free-to-air broadcast in the United States and Canada on Prime Video.

