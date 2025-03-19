FREE FULL FIGHT:  Thai superstar Tawanchai PK Saenchai nearly maims Jamal Yusupov in gnarly KO finish in Bangkok

Tawanchai PK Saenchai is widely regarded as one of the most devastating strikers on the planet today, and he proved this by turning into Jamal Yusupov an unfortunate subject.

The two warriors crossed paths in February 2023 when Yusupov challenged Tawanchai for his ONE featherweight Muay Thai world championship at ONE Fight Night 7, which tooks place at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Watch the free fight below:

Despite Yusupov's credentials earning him a shot at the divisional throne, none of it mattered to the Thai superstar.

The Turkish challenger left the legendary venue not only with a shattered dream but also an injured leg, as Tawanchai put on a masterclass in striking that lasted just 49 seconds.

A powerful leg kick from Tawanchai sent Yusupov hobbling in agony, compelling referee Olivier Coste to step in and call a halt to the contest.

This same destructive was on full display when the 25-year-old phenom staked his crown against Superbon in a highly anticipated rematch at ONE 170 this past January.

Taking place before a sold-out crowd inside Bangkok's Impact Arena, Tawanchai only needed less than two rounds to demolish his fellow Thai icon.

After rocking Superbon in the opening salvo, Tawanchai came out with guns blazing in the second frame, scoring three knockdown in the process to clinch an emphatic stoppage victory.

Tawanchai eyes two-sport supremacy at ONE 172

Now, Tawanchai PK Saenchai set his sights on another milestone — claiming a second ONE world title in a different discipline to cement his status as the promotion's latest two-sport king.

He will get this opportunity at ONE 172, where he's booked to lock horns with Masaaki Noiri for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on Sunday, March 23.

ONE 172 will air live worldwide via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

