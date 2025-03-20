"I need his mentality" - Takeru's dogged determination to push through injuries in Superlek super-fight has fans stunned

The enitre world witnessed Takeru Segawa's unwavering resolve when he stepped up to challenge Superlek Kiatmoo9 for the Thai superstar's ONE flyweight kickboxing world championship.

This transpired when both men clashed in the main event of ONE 165, happening before a raucous crowd inside the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, in January 2024.

Check out the highlights of that matchup below:

From the opening bell, Superlek wasted no time asserting his dominance, ruthlessly attacking Takeru's lead leg with solid low kicks. The relentless assault left the Japanese megastar with a massive bruise engulfing his thigh — a clear sign of the damage inflicted.

Despite the punishment, Takeru refused to back down. Tapping into his warrior spirit, he staged gutsy comeback in the final three rounds, compelling Superlek to respect his power in one instance with a perfectly placed body shot.

However, Takeru's efforts to turn the tide fell just short, as Superlek eked out a razor-thin unaninous decision victory.

As the clip of his bout against Superlek circulates on Instagram to build excitement for his next assignment, fans can't help but commend Takeru for his gallant stand:

Takeru, Superlek to share the spotlight at ONE 172

Takeru Segawa and Superlek Kiatmoo9 are set to compete at ONE 172 this Sunday, March 23, but this time, they won't be facing each other. Instead, they will share the spotlight on the star-studded card.

There, Takeru will finally get his chance to put his hands on Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a five-round flyweight kickboxing super-fight.

Meanwhile, Superlek is booked to defend one of his two world titles — the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship — against interim champion Nabil Anane in a unfication rematch.

ONE 172 will emanate live from the Saitama Super Arena in Japan, and fans worldwide can catch the action via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

