“I'll keep climbing up" - Nabil Anane maps kickboxing ascent and hypothetical all-champ war with Jonathan Haggerty

Undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane has outlined his methodical approach to conquering the kickboxing division, expressing confidence in his ability to replicate his Muay Thai success.

The 21-year-old Thai-Algerian sensation, who was elevated to the king of the division at ONE Friday Fights 114 last week, revealed his strategic patience regarding a potential clash with ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty.

"He's very good. He's always been good. Haggerty is also good. He's excellent at kickboxing," Anane said when asked about the bantamweight kickboxing king. "If I get the chance, I'll climb up, just like I did in Muay Thai."

This respectful assessment of Haggerty's abilities shows that Anane prefers not to bite more than he can chew.

Though the Team Mehdi Zatout athlete has established himself as one of the most technically accomplished strikers in the weight class under the Muay Thai ruleset, kickboxing will be a realm that comes with new challenges.

That said, Anane's confidence in his upward trajectory remains unwavering, drawing parallels between his current kickboxing ambitions and his already-successful Muay Thai campaign.

"In Muay Thai, I've been steadily climbing. For kickboxing, I just need some time. I'll keep climbing up," he explained.

Check out the entire interview below:

Nabil Anane wants six world titles in ONE Championship

Nabil Anane's hint at probably having a go at ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty down the road aligns with his extraordinary goal of capturing six world championship belts across three weight divisions in both Muay Thai and kickboxing.

"My goal is to become a three-division champion. Bantamweight, featherweight, and lightweight," Nabil Anane declared in the same interview inside Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium last week.

"For these three divisions, I want to be a champion in both kickboxing and Muay Thai. So that's six belts. I want all six of them."

The 21-year-old Thai-Algerian phenom, who stands at six feet four, has plenty of work to do to attain his lofty goals.

But with a proven track record against some of the very best in the business, the sky is the limit for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion.

