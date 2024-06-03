"I'll know how to handle it" - Johan Ghazali confident he'll be able to shake off his nerves vs Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat

To teenage Muay Thai sensation Johan Ghazali, pre-fight nerves are totally normal. However, the Rentap Muaythai Gym affiliate is confident he'll be able to sweep it under the rug when he collides against Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat at ONE 167.

'Jojo' has been nothing short of impressive through his promotional tenure, and he's gunning for another statement performance when he takes to the global stage for the sixth time on June 7 inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

In an exclusive interview with Flash Sukan, the ever-confident Muay Thai stylist laughed off any suggestion that he has no worry or fear inside him as he preps himself for his second American primetime show later this week.

Johan Ghazali said:

"When I face Nguyen on June 7, I'd be lying if I said I don't feel nervous. That feeling is normal. However, when I fight, that anxious feeling will go away, and I'll know how to handle it to overcome it."

In all honesty, the 17-year-old warrior never seems to show any signs of being in a period of mental or emotional stress. If anything, he seems to ooze more and more confidence with each passing fight.

In Nguyen, the Malaysian-American phenom might arguably be up against his stiffest test under the ONE spotlight. However, with knockout power at his disposal and a single-minded focus to leave a lasting impression, 'Jojo' could well continue his winning ways at ONE 167.

Johan Ghazali confident heading into another big test at ONE 167

Though he's about to take up the hardest task of his professional career so far, Johan Ghazali seems to be not short of confidence.

Speaking to The Borneo Post last week, the Sarawakian-based fighter shared:

"It shouldn't be a problem for me...I can beat him. I believe that I can because I have what it takes to win."

ONE 167 will air live in U.S. primetime from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand on June 7. Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch the entire card live and for free.