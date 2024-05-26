"I'll make you a limp d*ng" - Henry Cejudo resumes trash-talk on X with top bantamweights over next UFC outing 

Henry Cejudo went off against top fighters in the bantamweight division over his next matchup. Cejudo appears to have a few options when he returns to the UFC.

Cejudo's comeback from retirement didn't go as expected. He lost to Aljamain Sterling at UFC 288 via split decision. Following the loss, the former UFC bantamweight champion made a promise to retire after another defeat.

That happened at UFC 298 when Cejudo lost via unanimous decision against top contender Merab Dvalishvili. But Cejudo went back on his word and is determined to reclaim UFC gold again.

Cejudo recently engaged in a social media altercation with fellow bantamweights. Among them was Song Yadong, who took to X and called out the 37-year-old for a fight in China, writing:

''I heard China is your lucky land @HenryCejudo, you got your Olympic gold medal in 2008. I’m inviting you to come over this year in August, let’s put on a show for the fans. This will be a real show, stop calling out Font! @ufc''

Cejudo responded by calling out Petr Yan:

''Trust me, I love going to China because over there they refer to me as “Shaq”…don’t worry your time is coming Song-I’ll make you a limp D*ng… but first I want Petr Yawn…I’m Russian to kick his a*s. @PetrYanUFC''

In response to Cejudo's callout, Yan wrote:

''CCP vs. CCC: The triple clown return to the land of his forgotten past achievements. Book it!''

It will be interesting to see who Cejudo will face next.

What's next for Henry Cejudo?

Henry Cejudo is coming off back-to-back losses against former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling and No. 1 contender Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 288 and UFC 298 respectively.

Looking to get back at the win column, Cejudo previously turned his attention towards Rob Font and called him out for a fight at the Apex arena, which didn't sit well among many. He wrote:

''Hey @RobSFont My wife told me I need to spend more time with my kids so let’s meet up July 20th at the Apex. Don’t even worry about getting me a Father’s Day Gift-the beating I’m gonna give you will be good enough. Sign the contract h*e''

Cejudo (16-4) has gone winless in four years. Meanwhile, Font (20-8) has lost his last two fights. He is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC Austin last December.

However, no official announcement about Cejudo's fight against Font has been made yet.