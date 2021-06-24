"I'll make sure my spot is cemented" - 'Showtime' Anthony Pettis vows to get into the playoffs with a win at PFL 6

Former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis didn't have the best of starts to his PFL career. He lost his first PFL fight against Clay Collard via unanimous decision after crossing over from the UFC.

He is looking to get back to winning ways as he fights Raush Manfio in the co-main event at PFL 6 on June 25th. In a video uploaded by MMA Weekly, Anthony Pettis spoke about his upcoming fight on Friday. He said:

"When I got back to Vegas, I went back home. I'm gonna focus on the basics. When I go back in this one here, all that pressure is off me. I've just got to go out there and perform and be myself again, and I feel like I'm in a better spot. I know what I can do, I know what I'm capable of, the world's seen it before."

'Showtime' has certainly seen it all after fighting in three UFC title matches against the best in the UFC lightweight division. Anthony Pettis discussed his rivalry with Manfio and promised his fans that he'd get into the PFL playoffs:

"When I look at my opponent Manfio, he definitely has the grit. He said he wants to knock me out, I love that he said that, amped me up, makes me more motivated. This guy said he's gonna knock me out, I don't care how it happens, I'm gonna get into the playoffs. I'll make sure my spot is cemented."

This fight is crucial for Anthony Pettis after his loss against Collard. He'll want to get the finish to increase his stock in the PFL and possibly win a belt in his third promotion.

The ESPN2 Main Card is 🔥🔥🔥



Harrison 🆚 Dandois (WLW)

Pettis 🆚 Manfio (LW)

Palmer 🆚 Khaybulaev (FW)

Goltsov 🆚 Sayles (HW) https://t.co/EvXyzuiju8 — PFL (@PFLMMA) June 21, 2021

Anthony Pettis says he looked sloppy in his fight against Clay Collard

He also analyzed his performance against Collard in the video. Anthony Pettis said that he wasn't making any adjustments and looked like he didn't have enough time to make the right decisions. He added:

"I tried to force things, the knee kicks, the jumps, falling around the cage, I kinda looked sloppy, and that pissed me off. I'm too good to look sloppy out there. Honestly, the kick hit him and I saw he was wobbled but then when I hit him with that jump knee, that's when I thought I had him. He took it, he wanted to win that fight."

Watch the full video here:

Edited by Utathya Ghosh