"I'll party when I'm a billionaire" - Johan Ghazali prioritizes long-term success over teenage temptations

Teenage Muay Thai sensation Johan Ghazali is focused on reaching the ceiling of his professional career as a fighter rather than going out on parties because he prefers to be a better version of himself.

Ghazali shared this during his recent interview with Goated Combat that he can party all he wants once he becomes a billionaire.

"Of course. I'm just as human as everyone else, but the feeling of me wanting to party versus the feeling of me wanting to be the best version of myself - I want to do the other one more than the other one. Partying can wait. I'll party when I'm a billionaire"

Watch Johan Ghazali's interview below:

The Malaysian-American sensation is now at the tail-end of his preparation for his flyweight Muay Thai showdown with Diego Paez on June 6 at ONE Fight Night 32 in front of the packed Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Ghazali aims to bounce back from his previous loss to Johan Estupinan last January and return to the winner's circle.

Johan Ghazali reveals future plan and how he can be face of Muay Thai

The 18-year-old athlete, a proud affiliate of Rentap Muaythai Gym and Superbon Training Camp, also expressed his desire to transition to MMA.

However, Johan Ghazali wants to elevate Muay Thai as big as MMA before doing the said transition, as he said:

"Yeah, Why not? I can do that. I could really. So my plan is, I want to do MMA, but I feel like I want to be the McGregor of Muay Thai."

