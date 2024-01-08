"I'll pay right now" - Andrew Tate expresses desire to buy Epstein's island to share message about "western elites"

Social media influencer Andrew Tate has offered to buy Jeffrey Epstein's island in the wake of the publicization of the names of over 170 Epstein associates.

Tate and his brother Tristan Tate themselves face charges of human trafficking among others and are being tried by Romanian authorities. He offered to buy the island and put up a plaque on it that called out 'Western elites' and stated that the Tate brothers were not human traffickers.

He wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter):

"I will buy Epsteins island and put a massive plaque on it saying WESTERN ELITES ARE HUMAN TRAFFICKERS NOT THE TATE BROTHERS. Anyone got the price? I swear I will pay it RIGHT, NOW."

Epstein's island's actual name is Little Saint James and it's a 72-acre island two miles southeast off the coast of Saint Thomas. The island is part of the United States Virgin Islands and was acquired by Epstein in 1998 through his company for $7.95 million. He remained its sole owner till his death in 2019.

Little Saint James and the neighboring Great Saint James were listed at $125 million by the agency overseeing Epstein's estate but failed to attract a buyer at that price. Billionaire Stephen Deckoff, under his firm SD Investments, purchased both Little Saint James and Great Saint James for $60 million in May 2023.

Fans react to Andrew Tate offering to buy Epstein's island

Fans had a mixed reaction to Andrew Tate's offer to buy Jeffrey Epstein's island. One user suggested that Tate restore the islands to showcase the crimes that were committed there.

"Would be interesting to buy Epstein Island for $70 million (was just sold for $60 million) then restore it to original, and turn it into a tourist island/horror museum of sorts that allows people to understand first hand the unspeakable crimes of the elites."

While some also suggested he delve into the controversial nature of Epstein's death.

"Can you also add: Note: Epstein didn’t kill himself"

Others showed their support for Andrew Tate.

"They didn't find your name on the list The feminists are crying so loud"

"That would bring 2024 to the best start"

"Do it. You’re doing gods work. We support you brother."

Fans react to Andrew Tate's offer to buy Epstein's island. (via X)