  "I'll be paying close attention" - Nico Carrillo has vested interest in upcoming Superlek vs. Jonathan Haggerty tilt

“I'll be paying close attention” - Nico Carrillo has vested interest in upcoming Superlek vs. Jonathan Haggerty tilt

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Modified Jul 03, 2024 06:29 GMT
Superlek Kiatmoo9, Nico Carrillo, Jonathan Haggerty - Photo by ONE Championship
First-ranked ONE bantamweight Muay Thai contender 'King of the North' Nico Carrillo of the United Kingdom says he will be watching closely as flyweight kickboxing titleholder Superlek Kiatmoo9 goes up to face Jonathan Haggerty for the bantamweight Muay Thai strap at ONE 168 in September.

In fact, Carrillo says he believes he should be next in line to face the winner of that fight, as the division's top-ranked fighter.

Superlek and Haggerty are set to lock horns at ONE 168: Denver, which broadcasts live from the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado on Friday, Sept. 6.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Carrillo says he will be studying both men and looking on intently, anticipating to get the next call for a world title shot.

'King of the North' stated:

"100 percent, I'll be paying close attention when it comes to that fight. Whenever it comes to my division and the people I think I might be facing in the future, always pay attention. I'm a bit of a fight nerd that way. Because, who knows, it might not be Haggerty I face for the title."

The bantamweight division hangs in the balance as the world's best fighters vie to take home the gold. But before Carrillo can even think about that, he must first take care of business against a live opponent.

Nico Carrillo to face dangerous Saemapetch Fairtex at ONE Fight Night 23 on Prime Video

'King of the North' Nico Carrillo has a legitimate threat on his hands as he takes on no.4-ranked ONE bantamweight Muay Thai contender Saemapetch Fairtex of Thailand.

The two lock horns at ONE Fight Night 23: Ok vs. Rasulov on Prime Video, which broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video. It airs July 5 in U.S. primetime beginning at 8:00pm ET.

Edited by Anurag Mitra
