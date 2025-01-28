“I’ll be ready” - Featherweight Muay Thai king Tawanchai dreaming of two-sport glory and Superbon trilogy

Even before successfully defending the ONE featherweight Muay Thai title last week, Tawanchai PK Saenchai already expressed his interest in taking on fellow Thai superstar Superbon in a trilogy title fight for the kickboxing gold the latter holds and become a two-sport world champion. He shared this in an interview with combat sports journalist Nick Atkin ahead of his title showdown with Superbon at ONE 170 on Jan. 24 at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, expressing his readiness to challenge the featherweight kickboxing king following a short turnaround.

Tawanchai said:

"If I get an express ticket, then maybe give me some time, like two to three months, and then I’ll be ready."

Check out what he had to say below:

Tawanchai went on to defeat Superbon in their showdown at ONE 170 to remain the featherweight Muay Thai world champion. He stopped the challenger in the second round by showcasing ferocious striking to score three knockdowns for the TKO victory.

It was his fourth successful defense after ascending to the throne in September 2022. It was also his second win in a title clash setting against Superbon, who he defeated by majority decision in their first encounter in December 2023.

The full replay of ONE 170 is available on watch.ONEFC.com.

Tawanchai shares latest title win to his fans

Tawanchai PK Saenchai moved to share his latest successful title defense at ONE 170 to his loyal fans, who he said helped inspire him to train better and compete in his marquee showdown with Superbon.

He expressed his gratitude to his fans during the post-fight interview inside the Circle following his TKO victory over Superbon last week, saying:

"I felt very relieved. I've been working very hard; I've been training very hard. And this belt, I dedicate to all of my fans. You guys are the champions with me tonight!"

The convincing win at ONE 170 snapped back-to-back narrow victories Tawanchai had previously that saw him escape with majority decision wins over Superbon (December 2023) and Jo Nattawut (June 2024). It also earned him a $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

