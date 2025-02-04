“I'll have to rebuild my form” - Superbon going back to the drawing board after brutal KO loss at the hands of Tawanchai

ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon of Thailand is gracious in both victory and defeat.

And following his latest setback -- a second-round technical knockout to Muay Thai counterpart Tawanchai PK Saenchai -- the 34-year-old says he will reassess his performance, identify the areas of improvement, and work on getting back in the mix.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent post-fight interview, Superbon was in good spirits.

The Superbon Training Camp founder said:

"After this Muay Thai match, I'll have to rebuild my form. It's unlikely I can immediately challenge for the title again after a loss."

Superbon challenged Tawanchai for the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title at ONE 170 a couple of weeks ago but failed in his bid to become a two-sport world champion.

ONE 170 was broadcast live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, January 24th. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch a replay of the event on-demand via watch.onefc.com.

Superbon is still determined to win Muay Thai gold despite setback: "Losing doesn't mean we have to give up"

Despite a harrowing stoppage loss to featherweight Muay Thai king Tawanchai PK Saenchai at ONE 170, Superbon still believes he can make a run at the gold in 'the art of eight limbs.'

He told ONE Championship:

"I still want to become a Muay Thai world champion. Losing doesn't mean we have to give up our goals. We only truly lose when we give up. So as long as I don't give up, I haven't lost. Becoming a two-sport world champion remains my ultimate goal."

Will Superbon be able to claw his way back into title contention?

