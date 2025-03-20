“I'll be representing ONE Championship” - Rodtang looking to add another layer to rivalry with Japanese superstar Takeru

The wait is almost over, and Rodtang Jitmuangnon is ready for war. On March 23, the Thai striking icon headlines ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang in Saitama, Japan, where he'll take on Japanese superstar Takeru Segawa in a long-awaited kickboxing super fight.

During the ONE 172 official press conference, 'The Iron Man' expressed his thoughts about the upcoming bout:

"I'm really happy to fight Takeru this time. I've been watching Takeru. Takeru, his path in his career, and Tenshin's fight also. And for the fight, I'll be representing ONE Championship and I'm looking forward to a great fight on the fight day."

Rodtang has a reputation as one of the most entertaining fighters in combat sports with his all-action style, iron chin, and ability to walk through hits. And with a three-division K-1 champion standing across him, this matchup promises to be an explosive one.

Check out the full event coverage below:

Rodtang refuses to predict kickboxing super fight vs. Takeru: “We will find the answer in the ring”

With a super fight of this magnitude, everyone wants a prediction. Fans and media have been pressing, but Rodtang has no interest in playing that game. He made it clear in an interview with ONE Championship.

Rodtang said:

"I can't give an answer about predicting the fight because everything depends on what will happen on the stage. When you interview Takeru or me or anyone, they will say they will do their best. I think we will find the answer in the ring."

No bold promises. No pre-fight trash talk. Just two world-class fighters ready to clash and show the world what they've got.

ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang takes place on March 23 at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan. Fans in Canada and North America can catch the action via PPV on watch.onefc.com.

