Rodtang refuses to predict kickboxing super fight vs Takeru: “We will find the answer in the ring”

Rodtang Jitmuangnon is not keeping his mind occupied on how he'd like to finish Takeru Segawa when they square off on the grandest stage of combat sports at ONE 172. Instead, he's focused on putting on a show for combat sports enthusiasts on March 23.

'The Iron Man' and 'The Natural Born Krusher' collide at long last in a five-round flyweight kickboxing encounter, which serves as the headline attraction of the organization's stacked card inside the Saitama Super Arena this Sunday.

Both men are arguably the best in their respective styles. The Thai's savage nature has crumbled some of the planet's most feared strikers over the past decade or so. On the Japanese megastar's end, his warrior spirit and technicality make him a joy to watch.

With a win far from guaranteed, Rodtang refuses to boldly claim how he'd take out the Team Vasileus star in "The Land of the Rising Sun."

"I can't give an answer about predicting the fight because everything depends on what will happen on the stage. When you interview Takeru or me or anyone, they will say they will do their best. I think we will find the answer in the ring," the Jitmuangnon Gym fighter told ONE Championship.

Takeru promises fireworks in Rodtang super fight in Japan

Like Rodtang, Takeru can't guarantee an outcome of this gem of a contest inside the legendary halls of the Saitama Super Arena on March 23.

However, 'The Natural Born Krusher' is certain of one thing: fireworks.

Speaking during a ONE 172 open workout session in Japan, the 33-year-old shared:

"As the main event fighter representing Japan, I intend to secure a victory and close the show in the best way."

ONE 172 will be available to fight fans via pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com this Sunday, March 23.

