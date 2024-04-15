"I’ll be seeing you soon" - Max Holloway responds to Ilia Topuria's request for possible fight by year-end

Former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway responded to the reigning champ Ilia Topuria calling for a matchup before the end of the year.

Topuria took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to congratulate Holloway on his victory at UFC 300. Topuria showed respect to the No. 2-ranked featherweight contender and stated his intent to take him on in a championship fight by the end of the year.

Topuria also promised to be the first to finish Holloway via knockout and wrote:

"Congrats on your performance Max. Respect your story and everything you achieved with a beautiful family. Hopefully, we gonna share the octagon before the end of the year and trust me you gonna feel something that you never felt before. I will be the first one to take your lights out. Philippians 4:13."

Holloway responded with a brief message confirming the possibility of a matchup. He also referenced a verse from the Bible in response to Topuria's reference.

"It’s all love champ. I’ll be seeing you soon. Jeremiah 51:20."

Interestingly, both verses from the Bible convey strong messages that are quite apt. Topuria's verse credited God for all his ability while Holloway cited a verse that spoke about weaponry and destruction through God's will.

Max Holloway names moment that tops UFC 300 victory

Holloway's final-second knockout of Justin Gaethje at UFC 300 is being hailed as one of the best knockouts of all time.

However, according to Holloway, the win is still secondary to his UFC 212 victory over Jose Aldo in the latter's home country of Brazil. Back in 2017, Holloway took out Aldo via TKO and unified the featherweight championship.

In the post-event ESPN show, Holloway said that despite the overwhelming significance of the UFC 300 card, he would personally cherish the UFC 212 fight more.

'Blessed' said:

"Brother, I think it's good but my top moment, nobody is ever going to top that one when I got to go to Rio [de Janeiro] and fight the King of Rio [Aldo] and do what I did there. This [UFC 300 win] is the second one in my book. I understand how huge it [UFC 300] is but in my book, I'm gonna hold it dear to the one in Rio."

