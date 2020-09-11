Mike Perry is ramping up the trash talk as he attempts to position himself for a fight with returning former Strikeforce welterweight champ Nick Diaz.

Diaz has not fought since a 2015 No Contest with former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva, but recently laid out plans for a comeback in early 2021.

Since sharing his comeback plans, Diaz has been called out by the likes of Gilbert Burns, Leon Edwards, Conor McGregor, Khamzat Chimaev, Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson, Dan Hardy, and of course, Perry.

Perry took one of his most recent shots at Diaz in the replies to a recent Instagram post.

“Man you ain’t gangsta,” Perry wrote in the replies for this post from Diaz. “Relax.”

Perry also took a number of shots at Diaz on Twitter last night.

“Who you hanging with @nickdiaz209,” Perry wrote. “Y’all look soft and your nose looks worse than mine. Your big head is a great target for this right hand old man. Look like you been riding ig horses with that stance. If you a gun slinger you shooting a 22.

“I’m not your average internet shit talker @nickdiaz209 , you can cut a check and I’ll show up if you really wanna do something about it,” Perry added in a followup Tweet. “You won’t tho…”