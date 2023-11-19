“I’ll submit her” – Danielle Kelly ready to face Jessa Khan in feud-ending trilogy bout

At ONE Fight Night 14 last September, Danielle Kelly became the inaugural ONE women’s atomweight submission grappling world champion.

The American BJJ phenom took on former opponent, Cambodian-American Jessa Khan, inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium and came out with a win via unanimous decision.

Back in 2021, Khan narrowly defeated Kelly at WNO Championships in a highly competitive bout and became an IBJJF world champion.

As for Kelly, she bounced around different organizations until she found a home in ONE Championship, where she is currently undefeated. Their fateful rematch saw Danielle Kelly avenge her defeat in dominant fashion.

Now that they are 1-1 in their rivalry, it begs the question of whether or not the two will agree on a rubber match. When asked how a third match would transpire, Kelly replied with:

Danielle Kelly's Instagram story

In her story, Kelly said:

"Yep and I'll submit her. It was hard to study her since she never competed in the stage and had all the footage on me. We also fought and I think she should have another match or 2 before getting a shot again (if that's what she wants)"

Considering how exciting their first two matches went, we would definitely want to see a trilogy between Kelly and Khan for the belt. It is correct, however, that Khan may have to collect more wins on the world stage in order to make a case to face Kelly in the Circle once again.

At the moment, no official match has been announced for Danielle Kelly yet. With the end of the year fast approaching, we can expect new opponents to be announced for the submission grappling queen.