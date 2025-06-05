“I’ll surely knock him out” - Aliff Sor Dechapan is confident Elmehdi El Jamari won’t reach the final bell at ONE Fight Night 32

The first El Jamari brother fell fast: 1 minute and 37 seconds into round one, to be exact. That was ONE Fight Night 24, when Aliff Sor Dechapan walked into the Circle and knocked out Zakaria Eljamari without breaking stride.

Now, the 21-year-old Malaysian-Thai phenom is back at Lumpinee Stadium, back in U.S. primetime, and staring down another El Jamari. This time it’s Elmehdi, arguably the more dangerous sibling. But Aliff isn’t thinking about family rivalries or revenge plots. His focus is squarely on the ONE strawweight Muay Thai World Title.

Elmehdi El Jamari is just another hurdle on the road. And, if it's up to Aliff, he'd put Elmehdi down the same way he did Zakaria.

“Even if I had no confidence in my knockout power, I’d do my best to make sure it is at its best for this fight," Aliff told ONE hampionship. "If there’s a chance, with Allah’s grace, I’ll surely knock him out.”

Aliff says he’ll finish Elmehdi El Jamari just like he did his brother: “Both of them have the same style”

Aliff's not underestimating Elmehdi. He’s well aware that the younger Eljamari packs more punch and shows more polish than his brother. But from Aliff’s perspective, that’s all the better.

“Yeah, I’ve knocked out his brother. I think both of them have the same style. But, in my opinion, Elmehdi is much more powerful than Zakaria. He’s much more complete than his brother.”

That doesn’t change the game plan. For Aliff, it’s simple: aim for the finish, make a statement, and keep climbing. A win on June 6 might just put him right at the doorstep of a title shot - and that's all that matters for now.

One Fight Night 32 takes place June 6 in the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Thailand. Fight fans in Canada and North America can catch the action live on Prime Video with an active subscription.

