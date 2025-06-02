Aliff says he’ll finish Elmehdi El Jamari just like he did his brother: “Both of them have the same style”

Rising strawweight Muay Thai star Aliff Sor Dechapan is quite confident that he'll have his hands raised this coming Friday at ONE Fight Night 32.

On June 6, live in US Primetime, the surging Malaysian-Thai speedster will lock horns with Morocco's Elmehdi El Jamari in a three-round slugfest inside the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Apart from his prodigious skills and the hard work he put in the gym, a big reason for Aliff's unshattered confidence comes from his victory against El Jamari's older brother and fellow ONE athlete, Zakaria.

The 23-year-old needed less than a round to put El Jamari's sibling to sleep at ONE Fight Night 24 last year.

As far as Aliff is concerned, 'The Sniper' fights identically with his brother, and he sees a similar fate awaiting him at ONE Fight Night 32. The Sor Dechapan standout told ONE Championship in his pre-event interview:

“Yeah, I’ve knocked out his brother. I think both of them have the same style. But, in my opinion, Elmehdi is much more powerful than Zakaria. He’s much more complete than his brother.”

To be fair, Aliff also acknowledged the younger El Jamari as the superior fighter. The 27-year-old made a stunning promotional debut at ONE Fight Night 30 last April by destroying Thongpoon PK Saenchai in one round.

Aliff insists he's ready to challenge the mighty Prajanchai PK Saenchai

Aliff found his groove after that massive KO win over Zakaria El Jamari, as he currently rides the momentum of a three-fight winning streak.

The Malaysian-Thai sensation hopes to keep it going and perhaps crack the strawweight Muay Thai's top-five with a big win over Elmehdi El Jamari.

In an earlier interview with the Bangkok Post, Aliff confidently claimed that he would fight the top dog in the division, two-sport kingpin Prajanchai PK Saenchai, in a heartbeat if given the chance:

"Yes. If there is an opportunity, I'm ready."

ONE Fight Night 32 will air live in US Primetime free for Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

