“I’m ready” - Surging Aliff believes he deserves the next title shot against two-sport king Prajanchai

Following his opening appearance ONE Fight Night 28, the young Muay Thai star Aliff Sor Dechapan is riding a three-win streak and is making it clear that he is ready for his fighting career's next big step: a shot at the gold.

With momentum on his side, the 21-year-old believes he has done enough to deserve a chance to shoot for gold. The young Nak Muay has a ONE fight record of 7 wins (and two losses) and an impressive 71% finish rate, proving himself a dangerous fighter in the division.

In a post-fight interview with the Bangkok Post, Aliff said regarding chancing a title shot:

"Yes. If there is an opportunity, I'm ready."

Watch the full interview below:

Aliff says a statement win at ONE Fight Night 28 will prove he's a legitimate title contender: "I'm ready"

21-year-old Aliff Sor Dechapan is one of the strawweight division's most dangerous fighters, boasting a 70% finish rate. Heading into ONE Fight Night 28, Aliff had his sights set on making a statement, and unfortunately for promotional newcomer Shamil Adhukov, that statement was made at his expense.

Aliff downed Adhukov with a perfectly-timed left-hand hook to the jaw that left the 22-year-old Russian sat on the canvas, seemingly wondering where, what, and when. With Aliff's first-round victory being the opening show of ONE Fight Night 28, the night started on a high note.

Including his most recent win, Aliff Sor Dechapan has had nine matches to date since his promotional debut. In the pre-fight interview with Bangkok Post's Nick Atkin, Aliff said he's willing to face anyone and is ready for a title shot:

"I feel like there's no problem, I can face anyone. I don't think fighting anyone in particular will get me closer to the belt, so I'm OK. It depends on ONE Championship, but I just want to put it out there that I'm ready."

With ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Prajanchai also willing to face anyone ONE Championship puts in front of him, perhaps a Prajanchai vs Aliff match isn't a far shot.

