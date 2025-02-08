ONE Fight Night 28 results: Aliff Sor Dechapan vs Shamil Adukhov

Thai rising star Aliff Sor Dechapan welcomed Russian athlete Shamil Adukhov to the world's largest martial arts organization through their catchweight Muay Thai battle inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday evening as part of the ONE Fight Night 28 card.

Aliff aimed to extend his win streak to three and improve his ONE Championship record to seven wins and two losses. Meanwhile, Adukhov wanted to start his promotional journey on a high note.

See the blow-by-blow action from this Muay Thai battle.

Round 1: The first strike was attempted by Aliff during the match after 20 seconds but missed. Adukhov tried an early spinning backkick but also missed in his attempt. Both continued to gauge each other by throwing several punches and kicks.

Just over a minute into the opening round, Aliff starched Adukhov with a looping left hook that knocked down his Russian opponent. With the torque and power from that punch, Adukhov was unable to answer the call from the referee, prompting him to end the match early.

ONE Fight Night 28 - Aliff Sor Dechapan vs Shamil Adukhov official result

Aliff Sor Dechapan made quick work of promotional debutant Shamil Adukhov in their catchweight Muay Thai battle, as he scored a first-round knockout against him inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday evening.

The Sor Dechapan-affiliated athlete landed a perfectly timed left hook punch that dazed Adukhov. This same strike forced the young Russian unable to continue as he failed to beat the referee's eight count.

It was Aliff's seventh victory in ONE Championship and has extended his current win streak to three.

Aliff Sor Dechapan defeated Shamil Adukhov via first-round knockout in their catchweight Muay Thai match

