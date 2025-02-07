"I'm ready to face them both" - Aliff wants the winner of Prajanchai-Ellis Badr Barboza world title war at ONE Fight Night 28

Aliff Sor Dechapan doesn't want to wait too long for a shot at 26 pounds of gold. The Malaysian-Thai phenom says he's ready to face the winner of the ONE Fight Night 28 main event.

Two-sport world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai goes to war with Ellis Badr Barboza in a defense of his strawweight Muay Thai world title inside the Lumpinee Stadium this Friday, Feb. 7.

And if he clears his own test in Bangkok, Thailand, this week - Russian slugger Shamil Adukhov - the Sor Dechapan athlete wants nothing more than a scrap against either name mentioned above.

In an interview with Bangkok Post's Nick Atkin, the 21-year-old shared his desire to contest for the promotion's coveted gold while hinting that Prajanchai should easily bag the triumph and maintain his status as a two-sport world champion.

Aliff shared:

"I want the championship belt, too. And I'm pretty confident that Prajanchai will win. But, whoever, it is, I'm ready to face them both."

Aliff aiming for a bonus-winning finish of Shamil Adukhov on February 7

In the same exchange with Bangkok Post, the Malaysian-based martial artist reiterated his desire to get things done early against Adukhov.

Apart from wanting to add to his gallery of highlight-reel finishes in ONE Championship, Aliff is also gunning for a US$50,000 performance bonus, as he shared:

"Yes, I am confident, and I will get that bonus, for sure."

Aliff heads into this pivotal showdown on a run of victories against Walter Goncalves and Zakaria El Jamari after suffering a two-match skid to Barboza and Chinese phenom Zhang Peimian.

Before that, he racked up a 4-0 stretch versus Peyman Zolfaghari, Yangdam Jitmuangnon, Ratchadej Sor Petjumrat, and Rittidet Kiatsongrit.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 28 card live in U.S. primetime for free this Friday, February 7.

