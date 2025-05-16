“I’ll take that fight” - Muay Thai royalty Nong-O says he’ll sign the dotted line against Rodtang in a heartbeat

A fight between Nong-O Hama and Rodtang Jitmuangnon has always felt like one of those “what if” matchups fans can’t stop talking about. Turns out that Nong-O’s just as open to it as the rest of us.
During a recent Reddit AMA, a fan asked him straight-up if he’d ever face Rodtang. And it looks like Nong-O is more than willing to go for it if the opportunity arises.
According-Notice-237: Do you see yourself fighting Rodtang one day?
Nong-O (through ONE Championship's official Reddit account): Definitely. If I have a chance, I'll take that fight.
Nong-O’s been chasing meaningful fights in the flyweight chapter of his career, and you’d be hard-pressed to find one bigger than this.
“I don't think it would be a problem” - Nong-O opens up on potential match-ups against Rodtang and Superlek
It's not just Rodtang on the radar. Nong-O also touched on the idea of facing Superlek Kiatmoo9 - another close friend, and another pound-for-pound beast.
They hang out. They’ve eaten together and played football together. But when it comes to fight night, Nong-O says it’s all just part of the job.
"Well, I don't think it would be a problem," he said. "We all know that we go out, play football together, but when it comes to the ring, we are all professionals, and we will do our job. So I don't think there would be any challenges."
At this level, they’re all pros. There’s mutual respect. But with fighters like this, that respect naturally comes with a hunger to test themselves against the best.
Nong-O has recently dropped to ONE's flyweight Muay Thai division, and after a rough flyweight debut, he has since found his footing and is back on track. Watch him in action at ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs Nong-O II, available for replay on Prime Video with an active subscription.