“I’ll do two to three virgins a year” - Jordan Peterson condemns Andrew Tate’s brother over ‘despicable’ self-incriminating video

Andrew Tate’s brother Tristan Tate is no stranger to receiving criticism about his opinions on women and relationships. His polarizing opinions are often met with mixed reactions from people. However, he drew the ire of prominent commentator and academic Jordan B. Peterson for ‘dating advice’ which was questionable, to say the least.

American political commentator Liz Wheeler, who is the host of the ‘Liz Wheeler Show’ podcast, recently tweeted a video of Andrew Tate’s brother. In the video, Tristan Tate spoke at length about his experience of dating virgin girls and offered advice on taking a girl’s virginity.

Liz Wheeler drew attention to the absurdity of his ideas through her tweet and questioned the merits of the Tate brothers’ influence on young men.

“Tristan Tate teaches young men how to lie to innocent women to “take their virginity.” “I’ll do two to three virgins a year.” “I’ll teach you how.” Please tell me again how the Tates are a “positive influence” on young men. They’re despicable,” Liz Wheeler tweeted.

The renowned author and commentator Jordan Peterson is a proponent of the family institution and a life of discipline. He retweeted the video and gave a stinging opinion about the ideas presented by Andrew Tate’s brother in the video. See the tweet below, courtesy of Jordan Peterson’s Twitter handle:

“If you think strong men are dangerous Wait until you see what weak men are capable of… Sincerely, Someone a while ago,” Jordan Peterson tweeted.

While Peterson's remarks about Tristan Tate are based on the video posted by Liz Wheeler, many Twitter users took to the comments section. They claimed that the video clip was taken out of context and did not accurately convey Tristan's message.

Andrew Tate’s brother accurately predicts the outcome of Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz

Andrew Tate’s brother Tristan Tate is a huge admirer of YouTuber-turned-professional boxer Jake Paul. He has praised Paul for the success he has achieved in his combat sports journey.

As Jake Paul was set to go up against MMA legend Nate Diaz in his August 5 boxing showdown, Andrew Tate’s brother gave a concise but accurate prediction of the fight:

Tristan Tate's tweet prediction

“Respect to the Diaz brothers, but Jake Paul will win this,” Tristan Tate tweeted.

Jake Paul ended up defeating Nate Diaz via unanimous decision after a hard-fought 10-round contest, upholding Andrew Tate’s brother’s prediction.