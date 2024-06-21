"I was in there with a local amateur boxer" - Tyson Fury's "delusional" claim about Oleksandr Usyk fight sets social media ablaze

The boxing world is buzzing once again after Tyson Fury's recent comments on his heavyweight title fight loss to Oleksandr Usyk last month.

Fury, whose undefeated record was shattered in the May clash, initially blamed the judges' decision on geopolitical factors. Now, however, he has a new explanation: Usyk was simply too easy to hit.

During a recent appearance on FUROCITY By Tyson Fury’s YouTube channel, Fury claimed the Usyk fight "was actually a lot easier than I thought it would be."

“At times, it was too easy. It was like I was in there with a local amateur boxer, and I was just enjoying it too much, messing around. Paid the ultimate price in round nine where I got a 10-8 round and got clipped. That’s what happens when you have too much fun. They always tell me ‘Never mix your work with having fun’ and I always gave them the middle finger, and it’s come back now to me!”

'The Gypsy King's comments haven't gone down well with fans. Social media erupted with criticism, with many questioning Fury's sanity.

"Delusional"

"Usyk gave him CTE."

Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk rematch set for December 21

The highly anticipated rematch between heavyweight boxing champions Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury will take place on December 21st, 2024, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Turki Alalshikh, chairman of Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority, made this announcement via social media.

"The rematch between the Undisputed Champion Oleksandr Usyk and the Champion Tyson Fury is now scheduled on the 21 of December 2024 during Riyadh Season...The world will watch another historical fight again...Our commitment to boxing fans continues...We hope you enjoy it...🥊🔥🇸🇦"

While a rematch clause was previously included in their initial fight contract, the original target date of October 12 has been pushed back. The revised date places the fight squarely within the 'Riyadh Season'.