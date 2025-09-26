"I no longer respect him" - Magomed Ankalaev slams Alex Pereira for allegedly lying about him, talks confronting 'Poatan' and team

Magomed Ankalaev recently sounded off on Alex Pereira for allegedly lying about him and recalled confronting the Brazilian about it. Ankalaev also made it clear that he had no &quot;respect&quot; left for Pereira.For context, Pereira recently claimed hearing about Ankalaev's team going out of their way to make sure the reigning 205-pound champion didn't come face-to-face with him at the UFC PI. 'Poatan' slammed Ankalaev's team for allegedly hiding him in a room till he left the facility and questioned their actions.In response, Ankalaev thoroughly denied Pereira's accusations and seemingly confronted the Brazilian about it. In a recent interview with MMA Junkie (via interpreter), Ankalaev detailed his dismay regarding Pereira's actions and said:&quot;Honestly, up until recently, I had respect for him as a fighter and as a person. I no longer respect him. Okay, trash talk is something to hype up the fight, maybe you say something funny, or to be salty, but when you lie to people and say, 'I saw him, and he hid,' and stuff like that, I don't respect people like that. Why would you lie about something that never happened?&quot;He continued:&quot;The problem here is that he was talking all this crap just a few days ago, and then today I saw him, it was just me and my coach and him and his whole team, I approached him and I said, 'Hey, guys. You were lying that I was hiding and stuff. I'm right here right now. What are you going to do?' He responded by saying, 'Oh, this girl said that, this guy said that,' and he started making stuff up on the spot.&quot; [H/t: MMA Junkie]Rashad Evans on Alex Pereira's mentality ahead of Magomed Ankalaev rematchRashad Evans is glad Alex Pereira &quot;reconnected to that savage part of himself&quot; ahead of his upcoming rematch against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 320. In their previous encounter at UFC 313 in March, Ankalaev outpointed Pereira over five rounds and got his hand raised via unanimous decision.In a recent interview with Mike Bohn, Evans previewed the Ankalaev-Pereria rematch and lauded 'Poatan' for tapping into the competitive &quot;savagery&quot; this time. He said:&quot;I'm glad that he's kind of reconnected to that savage part of himself. Because listen, this isn't a nice contest. Yeah, it's great, you can have respect for your opponent. But there has to be that part of you that is just an a**hole, to say the least. You've got to be a savage in there. For him to tap back into that savagery, he's going to need to do that. He's going to need that. I'm glad he's feeling that way, and I'm glad that he's not liking him. Shake hands and be friends after the competition.&quot;