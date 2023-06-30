When one thinks of ring girls in the UFC, names like Arianny Celeste, Brookliyn Wren and Brittney Palmer immediately come to mind. Ring girls have been a permanent fixture in the promotion since Amber Nichole Miller first walked the octagon at UFC 40 in 2002.

Brookliyn Wren received a lot of love and adoration from fans at the recently concluded UFC Jacksonville event. Wren, who colored her hair a reddish-brunette, posted a picture alongside fellow UFC ring girl Chrissy Blair.

A fan with the handle @mistercoolmisters_ replied to the post with:

"After seeing you walk off the ring, I had to look [you] up. All I can say is WOW. Take your beauty to new heights, queen. Stunning."

Another fan, @shrek2442, spoke about how they "so badly" wanted to get an autograph of the UFC ring girl:

"I love naturally beautiful women. Brooklyn, you are however on another level. I wanted so badly to get your autograph in Vancouver but I was on the other side of the floor, and didn’t want to walk over and ask. I felt it maybe would be rude. Maybe in Boston?"

Many fans reacted to Wren's post saying that she was the real main event at last weekend's UFC Fight Night event, with one fan wondering if people attended the event just for the UFC ring girl.

"It's hard dating anyway, in this day and age" - UFC ring girl Brookliyn Wren

Most fans would be delighted to know that Brookliyn Wren isn't yet married. However, the mystery goes deeper as the former Playboy model hasn't revealed much to the world about her dating life or partners.

At the World MMA Awards 2022, where Wren was nominated for the 'Ringcard Girl of the Year' award, the model/ring girl opened up about her dating life and how hard it was dating in this day and age.

Wren said:

"It's hard dating anyway, in this day and age - but [I'll find someone] definitely in this life, because sometimes people are very fascinated by it. Hopefully, soon I'll find someone genuine."

That year, Wren lost the 'Ringcard Girl of the Year' award to Brittney Palmer.

