What is UFC ring girl Brittney Palmer's net worth?

As of 2021, Brittney Palmer's net worth is reported to be $5 million, according to wealthygenius.com.

Brittney Palmer is a UFC ring girl, model, artist and media personality. She first joined the UFC in 2005. She was also named 'Ring card Girl of the Year' for 2012 and 2013 at the World MMA Awards.

According to mediareferee.com, UFC ring girls (including Brittney Palmer) get paid $1,000 per fight and $5,000 for every pay-per-view event they work.

The majority of her net worth supposedly comes from her ventures outside the UFC. She is a renowned painter and frequently sells her artwork online and even has a dedicated website. She studied art history and classical portraiture at the University of California.

Palmer is also a recognized personality in the social services and welfare sector, where she puts her artwork to good use. She has raised over $100,000 in donations through her paintings with some of the biggest social organizations, renowned charities and auctions.

Brittney Palmer has 1.2 million followers on Instagram and frequently showcases her artwork and paintings.

Along with fellow ring girl Arianny Celeste, Palmer is one of the most recognizable ring girls in the UFC.

Conor McGregor tweeted about Brittney Palmer while mocking Khabib Nurmagomedov for his controversial comments about ring girls

Conor McGregor posted an image poking fun at Khabib Nurmagomedov, demeaning him for his controversial remarks about UFC ring girls he made during a press conference earlier this month.

McGregor mentioned Arianny Celeste and Brittney Palmer in the image:

