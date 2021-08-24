"Ring girls are the most unnecessary people in MMA" - Khabib Nurmagomedov believes the sport of MMA could do without ring girls

Ring girls have been a mainstay in the realm of combat sports. However, Khabib Nurmagomedov believes the fight game could do just as well without them.

In a recent interview, Khabib Nurmagomedov trained his aim at the ring girls who walk on the outside of the octagon at the end of each round, holding cards that indicate which frame is set to begin shortly.

The interview was originally conducted in Russian and was subsequently translated by Twitter user '@manny_mma_'.

“Ring girls are the most unnecessary people in mma, what function to they bring? You turn on the tv and you see it’s the second, why are they walking there,” exclaimed Khabib Nurmagomedov.

“Ring girls are the most unnecessary people in mma, what function to they bring? You turn on the tv and you see it’s the second, why are they walking there” pic.twitter.com/q0uWDk7J1F — Manolo 🥃 (@manny_mma_) August 23, 2021

Khabib Nurmagomedov cites discomfort as another reason to do away with the practice

In the interview, Khabib Nurmagomedov went on to reveal that he would have felt uncomfortable in that situation if his family had been in attendance with him.

“Let’s say I’m sitting there with my father, everyone has their preferences and cultures. I sit with my father and those people walk by showing that it’s the second round. No one looks at that, and I’m not comfortable sitting there with my father,” said Khabib Nurmagomedov.

“Let’s say I’m sitting there with my father, everyone has their preferences and cultures. I sit with my father and those people walk by showing that’s it’s the second round. No one looks at that, and I’m not comfortable sitting there with my father.” pic.twitter.com/a58W61DN2f — Manolo 🥃 (@manny_mma_) August 23, 2021

The former UFC lightweight kingpin's tendency to dedicate his wins to God suggests that he is a dedicated religious individual. So much so that a ring girl previously made headlines when she covered herself up in a bid to ensure that Khabib Nurmagomedov did not feel uncomfortable. The ring-girl in question, Anna Galochkina, cited respect for his views as the reason behind the move.

“He’s not only the best athlete but the man for me! He’s a pride of Russia and great MMA fighter. Of course, guests of the event were shocked seeing a ring girl putting on a longer skirt so fast. I respect the views and religion of Khabib and I didn’t want him to feel uncomfortable.”

Big fan of Khabib Nurmagomedov? Follow our FB page for your daily dose of MMA takedowns!

Edited by Harvey Leonard