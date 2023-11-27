“I looked into his eyes and I can beat that guy” – Jonathan Haggerty says Tawanchai is next on his hit list

After joining ONE Championship’s prestigious group of two-sport world champions, Jonathan Haggerty wants to continue scaling even greater heights.

The ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion has never been one to back down from any challenge.

Now, he wants to take on one of the most feared strikers on the planet in Tawanchai PK Saenchai.

Haggerty recently came face-to-face with the reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai kingpin in an event in Thailand.

The pair of world-class strikers showed mutual respect for one another and have agreed that they need to share the ring in the near future.

Following that friendly yet intense staredown, Haggerty expressed his belief that he could best Tawanchai in combat if their paths do cross someday.

‘The General’ told the Daily Star in a recent interview:

“I looked into his eyes and I can beat that guy, I love a challenge so the MMA belt and fighting [Tawanchai] is next on my list."

Everyone wants a piece of Jonathan Haggerty

Now that Jonathan Haggerty has two thrones to defend, he certainly has no shortage of eager challengers.

The British striker, for one, has expressed his lofty plans of possibly transitioning to mixed martial arts and taking away Fabricio Andrade’s ONE bantamweight MMA crown.

Then again, a possible champion vs. champion showdown with Tawanchai is as intriguing as it gets.

Before that dream fight can turn into reality, Tawanchai must first settle business with Superbon Singha Mawynn in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 46 on December 22.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action from ONE Friday Fights 46 live and absolutely free on the ONE Super App, ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.