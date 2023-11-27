Jonathan Haggerty torn between MMA debut or striking superfight with Tawanchai

Newly minted two-sport ONE world champion Jonathan Haggerty is weighing his options on the direction he wants to take next. That includes either making his mixed martial arts debut or a possible striking superfight with Thai star Tawanchai PK Saenchai.

The 26-year-old British striker achieved concurrent world champion status by adding the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title earlier this month to his Muay Thai gold. He knocked out the division’s MMA king Fabricio Andrade in the second round of their all-champion clash.

Speaking to the Daily Star, Jonathan Haggerty relayed his is keen on having next a rematch with Andrade for the latter’s belt in what will be his MMA debut as well as colliding with Tawanchai, the reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion, in a clash of top strikers.

The Orpington, England, native said:

"I can tell you for sure, the MMA belt is definitely on my mind, also Tawanchai has been on my mind quite a lot after I faced off with him [after the fight].”

If Jonathan Haggerty decides to pursue the Tawanchai fight, expect him to be an interested audience for the Thai’s scheduled fight next month.

The 24-year-old PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym standout will stake his Muay Thai world title against compatriot Superbon Singha Mawynn in the headlining contest at ONE Friday Fights 46 on December 22 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

It will mark the return of Tawanchai in Muay Thai after dipping his hands in kickboxing in his previous fight.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action from ONE Friday Fights 46 live and absolutely free on the ONE Super App, ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.

Jonathan Haggerty open to competing in both flyweight and bantamweight divisions

Prior to becoming ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion, Jonathan Haggerty competed in the flyweight weight class for Muay Thai and became a titleholder in the process.

He is now looking to revisit competing in the 135-pound division while also fighting at bantamweight. This, as he fulfills what he believes to be an unfinished business in flyweight.

'The General’ shared this in an interview with onefc.com, saying:

“I feel that I left flyweight on top. I still think there's unfinished business, who knows, I might go from flyweight to bantamweight and keep going up and down. I'm not too sure yet. I'm going to see how the bantamweight division goes for me first. I’m just going to take it step by step.”

At flyweight, Jonathan Haggerty won the Muay Thai world title by defeating erstwhile division king Sam-A Gaiyanghadao by unanimous decision in May 2019.

However, he lost the title three months later to Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon by unanimous decision. The British striker tried to seize the belt back from ‘The Ironman’ in January 2020 in a title rematch but fell short by way of technical knockout in the third round.

Haggerty then moved to bantamweight in November 2022, and after five months seized the division’s Muay Thai strap with a first-round knockout of former champion Nong-O Hama.

He followed it up with the conquest of the vacant bantamweight kickboxing world title with another KO over Fabricio Andrade earlier this month.