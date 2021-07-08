"I looked like I was relaxing almost!" - Conor McGregor looks back at his knockout loss to Dustin Poirier

Conor McGregor recently reflected on his knockout loss to Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 257. With days to go until their trilogy fight at UFC 264, McGregor weighed in on their second outing in an interview with BT Sport.

The Irishman revealed that he'd revisited his knockout loss to Poirier on multiple occasions and was thorough with it in preparation for the third fight.

However, Conor McGregor was in no way affected by the image of him propped up against the cage following the second-round TKO defeat. Even claiming that he looked well in that position, 'The Notorious' McGregor told Ariel Helwani:

"Nothing. Nada. I thought I looked well in the position I ended up in. I looked like I was relaxing almost. Do you know what I mean, I was happy with it. It is what it is. The leg was immobilized. I was on the back foot against the cage. I couldn't bear weight on my right leg."

Conor McGregor compares it to the first fight

Conor McGregor wasn't impressed with the way Dustin Poirier reeled in the TKO victory in the main event at UFC 257.

According to McGregor, he hit the canvas majorly due to his lead leg being incapacitated rather than Poirier scoring a knockdown.

Conor McGregor even compared it to his own KO victory over Dustin Poirier at UFC 178.

While McGregor managed to leave Poirier dazed, he claimed to have recovered from his own TKO defeat within moments. Conor McGregor further told Ariel Helwani:

"You know what I mean, the knockdown wasn't even a knockdown. It was just a right hook that stepped me on the leg that was immobilized and I went down. It was the shot that followed that. But it was a flash. I was up seconds. I was alert. Look at the way how he...Remember when I bounced his head off like a basketball back in the day. He jumped up, he is looking at Herb Dean, 'What the f**k is going on?" I jumped up knowing what the f**k is going on. It is what it is. It's the fight business. So you know, even in the second bout I shocked him to his core. It was like an electric bolt going through his entire body. So I look forward to doing that again."

