"I have to lose some of this Mexican fat" - Henry Cejudo gives potential timeline for "assassination" of "Ronald Methdonald" Sean O'Malley

Henry Cejudo issued a hilarious response to Sean O'Malley as the duo got engaged in a verbal spat on Twitter.

'The Messenger' called O'Malley "Ronald Methdonald" and added that he himself has to lose some of his "Mexican fat" before making a comeback. 'Sugar' challenged the former two-division champion to a fight in September. However, 'Triple C' mentioned that he won't be eligible to compete before October. Cejudo wrote in his response to O'Malley:

"Lol Ronald Methdonald got his feeling hurt. He doesn’t want to die! I’m Eligible in October per USDA. Plus I have to lose some of this Mexican fat. Ps make sure the Virgin boyz are in front row to witness the assassination. I love paperview point."

Sean O'Malley and Henry Cejudo were involved in a backstage verbal spat at UFC 276. 'Sugar' was giving an interview to BT Sport after his fight with Pedro Munhoz ended in a no-contest due to an accidental eye poke. Cejudo stood nearby and challenged O'Malley to a fight while calling the No.13-ranked bantamweight "Precious."

Watch O'Malley and Cejudo's backstage exchange:

O'Malley challenged Cejudo to a fight after the incident. While the former Olympic gold medalist seems open to the offer, it might take him longer than the timeline 'Sugar' is giving him.

Who will Henry Cejudo fight if he makes a comeback?

Henry Cejudo last fought inside the octagon at UFC 249. He announced his retirement after a stoppage win against Dominick Cruz. However, the former two-division champion is contemplating a return to the octagon.

There are a lot of options available for Cejudo when he does come back. Aljamain Sterling is open to taking on 'Triple C' as well. However, 'Funk Master' is expected to take on former bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw at UFC 279.

Cejudo has also shown interest in fighting featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski on multiple occasions. The 145-pound king will need a new challenge after settling his rivalry with Max Holloway with a third win against the Hawaiian. 'The Messenger' might fit in as the perfect opponent for him.

It's clear that there is no shortage of challenges for the former double-champion upon his return to the cage.

