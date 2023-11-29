"I am at a loss for words" - Conor McGregor criticizes Irish soccer analyst Joe Brolly for his stance on Dublin riots

Conor McGregor recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to react to the Dublin riots. Dublin, the Irish capital, was the staging grounds last week for riots that broke out after a man attacked a school for primary-aged children.

The individual's identity was not revealed, nor was his nationality. But rumors that the man was an immigrant spread rapidly, prompting a group of anti-immigrant protesters to riot.

The protesters clashed with the police, looted shops, damaged vehicles, and caused unrest in Parnell Square East in the Irish capital.

UFC star Conor McGregor has since taken to X to slam former soccer player Joe Brolly, who stands on the opposite end of the spectrum to the anti-immigrant groups.

Brolly, for his part, has refused to make the recent incident about immigration and has, according to reports, brought a case against the RTE (Raidió Teilifís Éireann), a public broadcaster in Ireland, for defamation.

McGregor reacted to this news by writing:

"This weak, feeble, divisive figure in Irish media labels the scum who stabbed those innocent children a 'gentleman' I am at a loss for words. Shame on you, Joe Brolly. @NewstalkFM you are employing a horrid human being."

Check out McGregor's tweet here:

Expand Tweet

According to McGregor, Brolly termed the man responsible for the initial attack "a gentleman," and has done little to quell the ongoing civil unrest in the Irish capital.

In a prior tweet, Conor McGregor reposted the video in which Brolly can be seen making these comments and presenting his side of the argument.

He did so alongside the caption:

"Appalling! This 'man' Joe Brolly calls the subhuman scum who stabbed little children outside of their school a 'gentleman' My lord! What is the world coming to. You are a disgrace Joe. An absolute disgrace."

Expand Tweet

Conor McGregor clarifies stance on immigration and migrants

In another tweet, Conor McGregor clarified that his issue wasn't against immigrants in particular.

Rather than putting the blame on immigrants, as the far-right protester groups have been accused of doing, he emphasized the need for the Irish government to take appropriate action by instilling functional systems and devising the requisite policy.

He wrote:

"I do not connect crime with migration. I connect crime to your governments many failed policies in protecting and securing the inhabitants of Ireland. There is a real lapse in national security. We need a brand new task force founded to assess all entrants into Ireland. Our natives and our visitors will all benefit with this peace of mind. We need deportation of those here illegally or that have committed a crime here. There needs to be a brand new unit founded specifically for this task. Call it 'Ireland Protect'"

Expand Tweet