"I had lost my drug" - Recently retired UFC veteran Dominick Cruz reveals bitter truth about being on antidepressants before major UFC title fight

Dominick Cruz announced his retirement amid a challenging end to an illustrious career. Scheduled for a farewell bout against Rob Font at UFC Fight Night on Feb. 22, the 39-year-old fighter was forced to withdraw due to injury, closing the chapter on a career with a 24-4 record.
His final fight, a fourth-round knockout loss to Marlon Vera in August 2022, marked a bittersweet exit from the sport.
In a candid interview with Ariel Helwani, Cruz revealed a personal struggle ahead of his title fight with TJ Dillashaw in January 2016. Notably, he returned to the octagon after 16 months to win the fight via split decision and reclaim the bantamweight title.
"I had blown by knee out three times in two and half years... I was sad that I couldn't compete... I was depressed, I had lost my drug... Thank God for the injuries because they threw me into not having the sport where I got to feel how miserable I was and then focus on those things... I was on antidepressants and I was scared to get off of them because I was scared to turn into the crazy person that I that I was."
Check out Dominick Cruz's comment below:
Known for his relentless movement, volume striking, and sharp fight IQ, Cruz defended his title against the likes of Urijah Faber and Demetrious Johnson.
Despite injuries derailing his career twice, Cruz's achievements cement his legacy among the greatest bantamweights in UFC history.
New matchup for Rob Font following Dominick Cruz’s sudden retirement
Rob Font faces a reshuffled challenge at UFC’s Seattle event after Dominick Cruz unexpectedly retired due to a shoulder injury. Originally set to appear at the Climate Pledge Arena on Feb. 22, Cruz’s last-minute withdrawal forced the UFC to secure a replacement opponent.
Font will now square off against Brazil’s Jean Matsumoto, who will compete at a 140-pound catchweight.
Below is the updated UFC Fight Night 252 lineup:
- Henry Cejudo vs. Song Yadong
- Brendan Allen vs. Anthony Hernandez
- Melsik Baghdasaryan vs. Jean Silva
- Rob Font vs. Jean Matsumoto
- Steve Garcia vs. TBA
- Ibo Aslan vs. Ion Cutelaba
- Andre Fili vs. Melquizael Costa
- Modestas Bukauskas vs. Rafael Cerqueira
- Javid Basharat vs. Ricky Simon
- Adam Fugitt vs. Billy Ray Goff
- Mansur Abdul-Malik vs. Nick Klein
- Eric McConico vs. Nursulton Ruziboev
- Alonzo Menifield vs. Julius Walker