"I had a lot on the line" - Santiago Ponzinibbio reflects on his unsuccessful return to the UFC

Santiago Ponzinibbio's big return to the UFC didn't turn out the way he would have hoped. The Argentine fighter suffered a first-round knockout loss to Li Jingliang at last month's UFC on ABC 1.

Despite the loss, Santiago Ponzinibbio's goals in the UFC welterweight division haven't changed. Labeling his loss to Jingliang as "the toughest defeat" of his career, Ponzinibbio added that was a lot on the line, especially since he was sidelined for a while.

In an interview with MMA Junkie, Santiago Ponzinibbio clearly stated that his last defeat was the toughest of his career and reflected on the loss.

“Without a doubt, it was the toughest defeat of my career because of the winning streak that I was on. I had a lot on the line, and I had been out for a while. I would’ve been on an eight-fight winning streak and the layoff wouldn’t have mattered as much and I would’ve been back at the top," said Ponzinibbio.

Ponzinibbio added that the result has halted his progress in the division for a bit, as he is still not back in the rankings. The Argentine added that if he were to lose, he would have liked to do so after going three rounds and giving his all in the Octagon.

“With this result, things do come to a halt a bit. I’m still not in the rankings. And look, if I was going to lose, I would’ve liked to, at least, lose after three rounds, giving it my all in the cage. I do feel I’m in the best moment of my career. I was super prepared," said Ponzinibbio.

Santiago Ponzinibbio was a huge player in the UFC's welterweight division before he was sidelined for two years because of various health issues. Despite the loss to Li Jingliang, Ponzinibbio will aim for a strong return to the Octagon and establish himself in the division once again.

That being said, it remains to be seen which opponent the UFC has in mind for Santiago Ponzinibbio's next fight. However, fans expect the Argentine fighter to compete again in 2021 as he looks to make up for time he lost in the Octagon.