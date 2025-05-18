“I have a lot of plans” - Superbon outlines blueprint to neutralize Masaaki Noiri's boxing in looming unification showdown

Superbon already has a game plan in place for his inevitable title unification clash against Masaaki Noiri.

Returning to the ring at ONE 172 in his native Japan, Noiri scored one of the biggest upsets in promotional history, scoring a third-round TKO win over Tawanchai to claim the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing crown and setting the stage for a scrap with Superbon, ONE's reigning featherweight kickboxing king.

No official date has been set for their highly anticipated showdown, but Superbon already has a pretty good idea of how he can neutralize Noiri's impeccable boxing skills. During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, the Thai titleholder said:

"So I will use kicks, use teeps, use knees, and use some boxing sometimes, but not try in boxing. So I have a lot of plans when I fight Noiri. So the only thing is not to fight him in boxing."

Superbon has respect for what Masaaki Noiri accomplished in K-1

Adding on to his comments, Superbon made it clear that he has nothing but respect for what Masaaki Noiri has accomplished. Not just in ONE Championship, but his impressive run in K-1, where he captured titles in two different divisions.

"I think he's already that good, because he's a K-1 champion before, and he's a big star in Japan," Superbon added. "On this level, all the fighters are good; it's not easy to fight and it's not easy to be the champion, and it's not easy to be here in ONE Championship."

On paper, Noiri is a modest 2-2 inside the Circle, but with back-to-back finishes against Shakir Al-Tekreeti and Tawanchai, it's clear that Noiri has found his footing in ONE.

Now, he'll look to solidify himself as one of the greatest kickboxers in the world by turning his interim belt into undisputed gold later this year.

If you missed any of the action, you can watch the full ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang replay on demand via watch.onefc.com.

