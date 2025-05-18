  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • “I have a lot of plans” - Superbon outlines blueprint to neutralize Masaaki Noiri's boxing in looming unification showdown

“I have a lot of plans” - Superbon outlines blueprint to neutralize Masaaki Noiri's boxing in looming unification showdown

By Craig Pekios
Modified May 18, 2025 09:50 GMT
Image provided by ONE Championship
Image provided by ONE Championship

Superbon already has a game plan in place for his inevitable title unification clash against Masaaki Noiri.

Ad

Returning to the ring at ONE 172 in his native Japan, Noiri scored one of the biggest upsets in promotional history, scoring a third-round TKO win over Tawanchai to claim the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing crown and setting the stage for a scrap with Superbon, ONE's reigning featherweight kickboxing king.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

No official date has been set for their highly anticipated showdown, but Superbon already has a pretty good idea of how he can neutralize Noiri's impeccable boxing skills. During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, the Thai titleholder said:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"So I will use kicks, use teeps, use knees, and use some boxing sometimes, but not try in boxing. So I have a lot of plans when I fight Noiri. So the only thing is not to fight him in boxing."
Ad

Superbon has respect for what Masaaki Noiri accomplished in K-1

Adding on to his comments, Superbon made it clear that he has nothing but respect for what Masaaki Noiri has accomplished. Not just in ONE Championship, but his impressive run in K-1, where he captured titles in two different divisions.

"I think he's already that good, because he's a K-1 champion before, and he's a big star in Japan," Superbon added. "On this level, all the fighters are good; it's not easy to fight and it's not easy to be the champion, and it's not easy to be here in ONE Championship."
Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

On paper, Noiri is a modest 2-2 inside the Circle, but with back-to-back finishes against Shakir Al-Tekreeti and Tawanchai, it's clear that Noiri has found his footing in ONE.

Now, he'll look to solidify himself as one of the greatest kickboxers in the world by turning his interim belt into undisputed gold later this year.

If you missed any of the action, you can watch the full ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang replay on demand via watch.onefc.com.

About the author
Craig Pekios

Craig Pekios

Twitter icon

Craig Pekios, a sports journalist at Sportskeeda, specializes in covering mixed martial arts, professional boxing, and Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Craig's passion for MMA began with discovering the UFC on VHS tapes. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration and a minor in Journalism and has covered various topics from the world of MMA, boxing, and BJJ, including news, announcements, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Craig has also contributed to MMA outlets Overtime Heroics MMA, LowKick MMA, and MiddleEasy, covering a variety of topics in combat sports.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Anurag Mitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications