Fifth-ranked ONE featherweight Muay Thai contender Luke Lessei once again showcased a glimpse of eminence by outlasting Eddie Abasolo at ONE Fight Night 19 last week.

‘The Chef’ claims that it will only get better from here, now that he finally secured his first win in the world’s largest martial arts organization.

The flamboyant striker from Iowa certainly delivered in that epic three-round war with his fellow American.

Lessei proved he could both dish and absorb punishment, as he dropped ‘Silky Smooth’ and weathered adversity when he was on the receiving end of a knockdown.

As far as Lessei is concerned, he hasn’t even scratched the surface of his seemingly endless ceiling.

The Dubuque Martial Arts Group standout said in his post-event interview:

“On paper, I guess I do feel that way because I just won against Eddie, and everyone was talking about this is the one was for whoever’s the best in the USA. I know I have a lot more to prove. I’m only 27 years old. Both of these fights are only a little taste of all the techniques and entertainment abilities that I have so I think it’s just the start.”

After two inspiring performances under the ONE banner, we certainly can’t wait to see more of what Luke Lessei has in store for us in 'The Art of Eight Limbs'.

Luke Lessei confident he could have KO’d Eddie Abasolo in a five-round fight

After getting rocked by Abasolo in the second round, Luke Lessei certainly got better as the fight wore on.

‘The Chef’ cruised in the final canto, using nifty work and angles to land his shots from a distance and in the clinch.

Had he had two more rounds to work with, Lessei believes he could have put away ‘Silky Smooth’. He added:

“I think as every fight goes on, I get a little bit stronger as the rounds go on, so I think going into a fourth or fifth round, I might’ve been able to use my youth, my grit and my durability to finish the fight before the final bell rang. But we still got the win so we’re happy with that.”