“I get stronger as the rounds go on” – Luke Lessei says he would have knocked out Eddie Abasolo in a five-round fight

American Muay Thai superstar ‘The Chef’ Luke Lessei has proven yet again that he is one of the most exciting Muay Thai fighters in ONE Championship. The 27-year-old’s all-action fighting style has produced two incredible scraps in the world’s largest martial arts organization thus far, including the incredible back-and-forth war last weekend.

Lessei took on his ‘idol’ and fellow American striker Eddie Abasolo in a featherweight Muay Thai contest at ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo on Prime Video, which took place live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Saturday, February 17th.

‘The Chef’ ended up taking home a close split decision for his efforts after a tough match with Abasolo.

Addressing the media at the official ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo on Prime Video post-event interviews backstage, Lessei said it was his durability that got him the win against Abasolo, as he gets stronger as fights go on.

‘The Chef’ stated:

“I think as every fight goes on, I get a little bit stronger as the rounds go on, so I think going into a fourth or fifth round, I might’ve been able to use my youth, my grit and my durability to finish the fight before the final bell rang. But we still got the win so we’re happy with that.”

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo via replay on-demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

What’s next for ‘The Chef’ Luke Lessei?

At 27 years of age and under the ONE Championship banner, the sky’s the limit for Luke Lessei. There are a plethora of interesting matchups to be had at featherweight, and Lessei is never in a boring fight, so they are all good.

There’s a potential rematch against ‘Smokin’ Jo Nattawut that’s on the table, as well as showdowns with former ONE world title challenger Jimmy Vienot and legendary Thai fighter Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong in the pipeline.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Luke Lessei’s next fight.