“The biggest win of my career” – Luke Lessei feels honored to beat his ‘idol’ Eddie Abasolo at ONE Fight Night 19

American Muay Thai superstar ‘The Chef’ Luke Lessei is on cloud nine, following a spectacular performance against a man he says is his ‘idol’. Lessei took to the ONE Championship ring last weekend to face off in a highly anticipated Muay Thai contest against dynamic American striker Eddie Abasolo, and the action did not disappoint.

Lessei and Abasolo threw down for three whole rounds in featherweight Muay Thai action at ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo on Prime Video, which took place live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Saturday, February 17th.

In the end, ‘The Chef’ proved much more powerful and accurate with his strikes, and ultimately earned a razor-thin split decision victory over Abasolo on the judges’ scorecards.

Addressing the media at the official ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo on Prime Video post-event interviews backstage, Lessei talked about the magnitude of this fight and what it means for his career, especially against one of his heroes in Abasolo.

‘The Chef’ said:

“This is definitely the biggest win of my career and the biggest fight of my career so far and it feels great to do that against someone that I’ve looked up to for years in Eddie.”

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo via replay on-demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

What’s next for ‘The Chef’ Luke Lessei?

‘The Chef’ Luke Lessei has proven to be a force in the world’s largest martial arts organization. More importantly, he’s a true fan favorite with his high-octane style.

He is now 1-1 in ONE Championship, with two incredible matches against Jo Nattawut and Eddie Abasolo. As a featherweight Muay Thai fighter, there are a host of options for Lessei.

However, matchups against Jimmy Vienot and the legendary Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong first come to mind. Fans also wouldn’t be opposed to seeing Lessei rematch both Abasolo and Nattawut, given how exciting both fights were.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Luke Lessei’s next fight.